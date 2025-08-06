MS Unsolved: The murder of Aw Teck Boon, who was stabbed after drinking at Geylang coffeeshop

MS Unsolved: The fatal stabbing of Aw Teck Boon in 1999

On 5 May 1999, 43-year-old Aw Teck Boon was found brutally murdered at Eng Choon Wushu Association in Geylang after a night of heavy drinking.

He was discovered with multiple stab wounds, lying motionless in a pool of blood.

Dubbed “Singapore Siao”, or the Madman of Singapore, Aw was infamous for being an underworld leader — leading to theories that his death was gang-related.

However, his assailant was never caught and remains at large as of 2025.

Aw Teck Boon, a sailor turned gang leader

Aw, the second of six children, left home young and worked as a sailor from his teenage years before joining the Sio Kun Tong gang, where he rose through the ranks.

He soon became a feared gang boss, leading 100 gang members into a clash with rivals that left one dead at his peak.

Aw would serve 10 years in jail for his role as an underworld kingpin, but beyond this brutal nature, he was also a husband and a father.

After his release, Aw married a 30-year-old Thai woman, and in 1995, their daughter Wendy was born.

The family lived a modest life in a one-room flat in French Road, Jalan Besar.

According to neighbours, he gave generously to those in need without expecting anything in return.

Fell asleep after a night of drinking

Aw, who was said to have a weakness for alcohol, often drank at his favourite coffeeshops in Beach Road and Geylang.

On the day of his murder, he had patronised a Geylang coffeeshop before falling asleep at the Eng Choon Wushu Association at 435A Geylang.

At around 3am, a hawker found him lying face down in a pool of blood.

Police found stab wounds to his neck, armpit, and waist.

Most curiously, there were no signs of struggle, and no murder weapon was recovered.

Aw’s death shocked many, given his esteemed position in the underworld.

Friends who drank with him earlier said he seemed normal and showed no signs of distress.

Two of Aw’s bodyguards revealed they were initially meant to accompany him but were warned of rival gang members in the area.

Aw had told them to leave — a decision that would cost him his life.

From unsettled debts to gang conflicts

Aw’s murder sparked numerous speculations.

Some believed he had crossed the line with rival gangs, others said he owed people money.

Reports stated he had amassed S$100,000 in debt, borrowing from gang members and failing to repay, angering them.

His rising popularity may have also made him a target — he was rumoured to be on a rival gang’s hit list.

At Aw’s funeral, friends, family, and neighbours were among the 100 or so mourners present.

His brother, Aw Teck Lim, said that while Aw had a violent past, he was a man of principle who helped those in need.

Despite his temper, some remembered Aw as a generous man — with some neighbours saying that he would give them money when they were in trouble.

“He did not even ask for the money back,” one woman shared.

A homeless resident recalled receiving money from Aw, who had also reminded him to eat and take care of himself.

“Sometimes, he gave me S$50, sometimes S$10,” he said.

Prime suspect identified, but not arrested

While police had identified a suspect, 38-year-old Chew Tse Meng, also known as Ah Say, he was never found.

It was revealed that Chew had quarrelled with Aw over debts shortly before his death.

A friend who witnessed the quarrel said he left briefly to use the toilet and returned to find Aw alone.

Investigations later found that Chew had left Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint within two hours of the estimated time of murder.

The man was never arrested in relation to Aw’s case, and in 2002, a coroner’s court ruled that the latter had been murdered by unknown persons.

