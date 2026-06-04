Elderly M’sian woman nabbed in Nigeria for allegedly smuggling 31kg of cannabis

Elderly Malaysian woman arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis in Nigeria

Operatives from Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 63-year-old woman from Malaysia on 17 May for allegedly attempting to smuggle a large consignment of synthetic cannabis.

Identified as Ting Hung Kiong, she was described by Nigerian authorities as “a Chinese national naturalised in Malaysia”.

Suspect brought in 31kg of synthetic cannabis

The suspect was apprehended on 17 May upon her arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Investigations revealed that she had travelled from Thailand via Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight.

She reportedly attempted to smuggle 31kg of “Canadian Loud”, a synthetic strain of cannabis, into Nigeria.

Daughter had allegedly sponsored elderly woman’s trip

Investigation revealed that Ting travelled from Malaysia to Thailand, and then to Nigeria via Dubai, carrying two large travel boxes containing the cannabis.

During an interview, the suspect claimed she works as a caregiver in Malaysia and that her daughter sponsored her trip.

In a statement made on 24 May, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said: “She further disclosed that she spent two weeks in Thailand, before she was handed the illicit consignment at the Thailand airport to deliver in Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s tough stance towards drug trafficking

The Malaysian woman’s arrest was part of a series of drug operations carried out across Nigeria in the same week.

In 2024, lawmakers in Nigeria proposed significantly tougher penalties for drug trafficking.

The death penalty is now the maximum sentence for the offence.

This replaces life imprisonment, which was previously the harshest punishment.

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Featured image adapted from @femibabafemi on Instagram.