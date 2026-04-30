22 monks arrested at Sri Lanka airport with 110kg of cannabis, may not have known about drugs

Monks arrested in Sri Lanka after 110kg of cannabis found in luggage

Authorities in Sri Lanka recently arrested 22 Buddhist monks at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport after discovering more than 110kg of cannabis hidden in their luggage.

The drugs had allegedly been brought in from Thailand and carefully concealed inside their travel bags.

However, police reportedly believe there is a possibility that some of the monks may not have known they were carrying illegal substances, as the packages had allegedly been presented to them as donations.

Anonymous sponsor had funded their Thailand trip

According to the BBC, the monks, who were mostly students, had just returned from a four-day trip to Thailand.

The trip had reportedly been fully sponsored by an unnamed individual.

Customs officials said each monk was found carrying about 5kg of Kush, a potent form of cannabis.

The drugs were allegedly hidden within false walls in their luggage, alongside school supplies and sweets.

Authorities also found photos and videos on some of the monks’ mobile phones showing them enjoying their trip.

Khaosod described the behaviour as being deemed inappropriate for monastic conduct, such as wearing casual clothes and taking part in leisure activities.

23rd monk arrested over alleged trafficking operation

Police later arrested another monk on suspicion of aiding and facilitating the alleged trafficking operation.

He did not travel with the group, but is believed to have organised the trip.

According to police, he had allegedly told the other monks that the packages were donations and that a van would collect them after they arrived at the airport.

Investigators told the court they had taken three of the suspect monk’s mobile phones for examination.

They alleged that he had managed a WhatsApp group believed to have been used to arrange the operation.

Monks remanded for questioning

The suspect monk was produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on Monday (27 April), where officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau sought permission to detain him for further questioning.

Investigators said he was arrested under Section 54(1) of the Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs Ordinance for allegedly aiding and abetting narcotics trafficking.

They also told the court that blood sample analysis found traces of narcotic substances in his bloodstream.

The court granted permission for him to be detained and questioned for seven days, and directed investigators to submit a forensic report on the seized mobile phones at a later date.

Separately, the 22 monks who had travelled from Thailand were brought to court on Sunday (26 April) and remanded for seven days for further questioning.

Authorities are also investigating whether more individuals were involved in the alleged smuggling operation.

Also read: Police in Thailand raid temple to arrest senior monks who confessed to sexually assaulting novice monks

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Featured image adapted from News 1st.