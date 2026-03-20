Police in Thailand raid temple to arrest senior monks who confessed to sexually assaulting novice monks

Police in Thailand arrest two senior monks for sexually assaulting underage novice monks

On 20 March, police in Bangkok raided a temple in the Charoenkrung area after receiving reports that senior monks had been sexually assaulting underage novice monks under their care.

According to Khaosod, authorities arrested two 24-year-old monks. They also discovered a plethora of items deemed unfit for a monk’s lifestyle within their living quarters.

Senior monks assault kids under their care

Police initially received a tip from the Pavena Foundation, which focuses on extending help to women and children in distress. The tip alleged that three novice monks were being sexually abused by senior monks.

This prompted the police to investigate the temple.

They discovered that two senior monks have been taking advantage of the children’s desire to use mobile phones to lure them into sexual situations.

Knowing that phone use was forbidden in the temple, the seniors would tell the young monks to come to their private quarters.

Police stated that the senior monks sexually abused the novices at least 30 times. Additionally, they secretly recorded the rapes.

Raid revealed life of indulgence

A search of the senior monks’ living quarters also revealed that they possessed many items unfit for monastic life. These include six electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers.

They also discovered around 100 clips of child pornography featuring the children they abused.

In addition, the senior monks also had alcohol, condoms, lubricant, and gambling equipment.

During the raid, four other novice monks informed the police that they had also been victims.

The two senior monks were arrested and charged with sexually assaulting children under the age of 15 and possession of child pornography.

Also read: Monk in Thailand spotted receiving massage from woman in viral video, monastery investigates



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.