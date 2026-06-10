2 S’poreans found dead in same Batam apartment complex 4 days apart

Two Singaporeans die in same apartment complex in Batam within four days of each other

Tragedy struck Singaporeans in Batam, Indonesia, as two individuals were found dead in the same apartment complex within a span of four days.

Authorities say there were no signs of violence, and preliminary investigations suggest health-related causes.

Elderly man discovered on 4 June

The first case occurred on Thursday, 4 June, when the body of an elderly Singaporean man was found in his unit at Pollux Habibie Apartment.

Apartment management became concerned after the man failed to appear in his usual routines and could not be reached.

Police confirmed there were no external injuries or indications of foul play.

The man is believed to have passed away due to health-related reasons.

Woman found dead four days later

On Sunday, 8 June, a Singaporean woman was found unresponsive in the same apartment building.

According to Pos Metro Batam, her body was discovered by one of her friends who came to check up on her.

The friend had just escorted the deceased back to her room after spending time with her at a local mall. When the friend returned a few hours later, the deceased did not respond to her knocking on her door.

The friend used a spare key to enter and discovered the woman unresponsive.

A medical team quickly responded to emergency calls, but the woman was pronounced dead.

Police are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy, but preliminary investigations revealed no foul play.

Also read: S’porean man found dead at residential unit in Hong Kong after failing to report for work



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.