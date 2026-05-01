S’porean man found dead at residential unit in Hong Kong after failing to report for work

48-year-old Singaporean man found dead in Hong Kong had history of health issues

A 48-year-old Singaporean man was found dead inside a residential unit in Hong Kong on Thursday (30 April), reportedly after failing to report for work.

His body was found at an apartment building named Primrose Hill in the Tsuen Wan District, reported HK01.

Singaporean pronounced dead in Hong Kong unit

After the man did not show up at the office, his colleagues feared that he had collapsed at home, according to HK01.

They thus called the police at about 12 noon on Thursday.

Firefighters forcibly entered his unit and found him inside, then pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deceased held a Hong Kong ID

The deceased reportedly a Singaporean who held a Hong Kong identity card.

He also had a history of health issues, the media reported.

The police classified the case as “discovery of a body” and has sent the body for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Also read: 63-year-old S’porean man drowns in jacuzzi at Hong Kong hotel

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.