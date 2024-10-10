63-year-old S’porean man drowns in jacuzzi at Hong Kong hotel

Singaporean man drowned in jacuzzi at Hong Kong hotel on 10 Oct

A 63-year-old Singaporean man, surnamed Liang (transliterated from Chinese), was found dead in a hotel’s jacuzzi while holidaying in Hong Kong.

The incident happened at about 9.22am on Thursday (10 Oct) at Royal Plaza Hotel.

According to Dimsum Daily, Liang was swimming in the pool when he found himself in a “critical situation”.

Upon noticing “something strange” about the Singaporean man, hotel guests in the vicinity notified the lifeguards on duty.

Rescue personnel subsequently rushed to administer urgent care.

However, the 63-year-old remained unconscious despite attempts to resuscitate him.

He was subsequently transferred to a hospital for emergency treatment but eventually died.

His cause of death has yet to be determined at the time of writing.

Hotel deeply saddened by the death of Singaporean guest

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a guest while using the jacuzzi, and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends,” said a Royal Plaza Hotel spokesperson.

The hotel also confirmed that they will provide full support and assistance to the family members who were travelling with the deceased.

