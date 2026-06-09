Customer claims Basil King forgot egg yolks at Margaret Drive outlet, CCTV review says otherwise

Customer says Basil King at Margaret Drive forgot egg yolks for their order

A Singapore customer took to social media to claim that Basil King’s Margaret Drive outlet had forgotten to include egg yolks in their takeaway order, sparking debate online.

Customer raises complaint after takeaway

The issue was shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 5 June, where the customer posted a photo showing two takeaway boxes.

According to the Original Poster (OP), they only realised the issue after a 10-minute walk home from the outlet located at Blk 40 Margaret Drive, #01-05.

“This is what I see when I open it. There is no egg yolk,” the OP wrote in the post.

In the photo, the two takeaway boxes contained basil rice dishes topped with fried eggs, but only the egg white could be seen.

In the comment section, the OP claimed that efforts to resolve the matter with the business were unsuccessful.

“They say they will see their CCTV to investigate, ask me for receipt number, yet block me from messaging them?” the OP shared.

They also added that this was not the first time they had patronised the stall.

Some netizens defend food outlet

The post has since drawn attention from other Facebook users, with some defending the outlet.

Some netizens suggested the yolks may have broken during transit, and urged the OP to check on the spot in future.

A Facebook user also agreed, sharing that it happened to them twice before, so they only eat in now.

One commenter said the cook must have forgotten to put the egg yolks back after frying the egg whites separately.

Another netizen joked that the OP’s wife might have contacted the outlet to remove the egg yolks for health reasons.

Basil King responds with CCTV footage

In response to MS News’ queries, Basil King said that their investigation found that the order was prepared in accordance with the customer’s request (without rice).

According to its spokesperson, a review of the CCTV footage showed that the fried eggs, including the egg yolks, were properly prepared, packed, and handed over to the customer for takeaway.

They added that the egg yolks “were present when the order was packed and handed over to the customer”.

Basil King said that the CCTV review and internal investigation found no evidence to support claims that the egg yolks were left out during preparation or packing.

“We have retained all relevant evidence, including CCTV footage and operational records relating to this order,” Basil King added.

“It is also worth noting that takeaway food is subject to movement and handling during transportation.”

As such, egg yolks may break during delivery and mix with the dish, affecting its appearance.

Basil King has reached out to affected customer

“Upon reviewing the photograph shared by the customer, traces of egg yolk appear to be visible in the dish,” the Basil King spokesperson added.

Basil King takes all customer feedback seriously and has contacted the affected customer to better understand their concerns, but has yet to receive a reply.

The brand also said it remains committed to consistent operations and high food quality standards across all outlets.

Basil King said customer feedback is welcome, but public allegations should be fair, accurate, and evidence-based.

“At this point, we consider the matter investigated and remain open to engaging directly with the customer should they wish to discuss the issue further.”

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Foodpanda Chicken Rice Order Arrives Without Meat, S’porean Gets Refund For Missing Item

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook & Google Maps. Left image for illustration purposes only.