Police looking for driver who left scene after crashing car onto pavement in Sengkang

No injuries reported after driver crashes car onto pavement in Sengkang

The police are looking for a car driver who left the scene after crashing onto a pavement in Sengkang on Friday (12 June) night.

A photo of the aftermath posted in a Telegram chat group for motorists showed the car resting on a grass verge.

Door on driver’s side of car left open

In the image, the door on the driver’s side was observed to be open.

At least two Traffic Police officers stood next to the white BMW, which appeared to be on a slope next to a pedestrian walkway.

Several police vehicles, with their lights flashing, were parked on the road nearby.

Car believed to have self-skidded in Sengkang

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 9.35pm on 12 June.

It involved a car which was believed to have self-skidded along Sengkang East Drive, in the direction of Upper Serangoon Road.

No injuries were reported.

Efforts to trace driver underway

The car driver had left the scene before the police arrived, SPF said.

Thus, efforts to trace the driver are underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Police looking for car driver who left scene after crashing into 4 vehicles in Telok Blangah

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.