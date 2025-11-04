Police looking for car driver who left scene after crashing into 4 vehicles in Telok Blangah

Car driver flees on foot after evading police & crashing into 4 vehicles in Telok Blangah

The police are looking for a car driver who left the scene after crashing into four other vehicles in Telok Blangah.

Footage shared on TikTok on Tuesday (4 Nov) showed the car evading the police Grand Theft Auto-style by driving onto a road divider and speeding off.

Driver avoids police officers on Telok Blangah Drive

The video, taken by another motorist, showed a police car stopping behind a bus at a road junction along Telok Blangah Drive.

Two police officers got out, with one of them approaching the bus driver.

The other police officer appeared to be trying to stop a red car that was between the bus and the police car.

Suddenly, the red car mounted the road divider and escaped into the lane going the other direction.

It then made a right turn and sped off into Telok Blangah Street 31, its tyres screeching.

At this point, the logo of Drive Lah, a car rental company, could be seen on the car.

Drive Lah car collides with bus along Henderson Road

Another video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the same car turning onto Henderson Road, where it promptly collides into the back of another bus.

Both the bus and the car come to a stop after the crash.

The driver’s door of the car then opens, and a person appears to come out.

Another clip taken by a passing motorist showed the scene of the accident, with smoke coming out from the red car’s wrecked hood. The driver is not seen.

Driver seen fleeing on foot

The last clip showed a man believed to be the car driver running alongside the road.

The man, who had tattoos on his arm and legs, was carrying items in his right hand and occasionally looking backwards as he ran.

His photo was also shared by the original poster on TikTok.

Driver collided with 4 vehicles while being chased by police in Telok Blangah

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident occurred at about 8.30am on Tuesday, when its officers were patrolling along Telok Blangah Drive.

When they came across a car that had mounted a kerb, the officers checked on the driver.

However, he drove off suddenly, prompting the police to give chase.

During the pursuit, the car collided with two other cars, a van, and a bus.

He subsequently fled on foot along Telok Blangah Hill.

48-year-old male car driver sent to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 8.35am, told MS News that an accident had occurred near the junction of Telok Blangah Drive and Telok Blangah Street 32.

A 48-year-old male car driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF said.

SCDF added that he was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Vape found in Drive Lah car

Police efforts to trace the Drive Lah driver are underway, SPF said.

Additionally, an e-vaporiser was found in the car. The offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Police looking for driver who fled into jungle after 4-vehicle accident on SLE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fyidlymo on TikTok.