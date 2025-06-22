Police looking for driver who fled into jungle after 4-vehicle accident on SLE

3 people sent to hospital after SLE accident, car driver leaves scene

The driver of a car involved in a four-vehicle pile-up on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) was seen fleeing into the jungle after the accident last Saturday (21 June).

A video posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the man sprinting into the foliage next to the expressway.

User stuck on SLE for 1 hour due to accident

The user who took the clip lamented being stuck for one hour on the SLE due to the accident.

The clip showed several police cars on the left road shoulder, with the far-left lane cordoned off and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle present.

On the road shoulder, workers were assisting the occupants of a damaged black Toyota facing the wrong way. It bumper had fallen off and front-right tyre was dislodged.

Driver climbs over fence, runs into jungle after SLE accident

The clip also caught a man in a white T-shirt and white cap climbing over the metal fencing next to the SLE.

He did this right next to two men wearing black who were walking along the road shoulder.

The caption identified him as a driver.

The clip also recorded him running directly into the jungle.

Another video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the man running alongside the SLE, in the opposite direction to traffic.

SLE accident causes congestion till Lentor Ave

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account on X posted about the accident at 10.15am, saying that it had taken place in the direction of the Central Expressway (CTE), before the Tampines Expressway (TPE) exit.

It advised motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

In an update at 12.47pm — more than two hours later — it said the accident had caused congestion till the Lentor Avenue exit, and advised motorists to avoid three lanes.

3 people sent to hospital after SLE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 10.10am on 21 June.

It took place along the SLE in the direction of the CTE, and involved four vehicles — a car, a van, a taxi and a lorry.

Three people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 63-year-old male taxi driver

his passengers, a man and woman both aged 42

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at 10.15am, told MS News that all three were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Car driver left scene before police arrived

Additionally, the car driver had left the scene before SPF arrived.

Efforts to trace the driver are underway, it added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

