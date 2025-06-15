Police searching for driver who left the scene after crashing car along Bartley Road

Car appeared to have crashed into tree & road divider along Bartley Road

The police are searching for the driver of a car who left the scene after crashing along Bartley Road.

A photo of the aftermath sent to Lianhe Zaobao showed the white car positioned across the centre lane, pointing towards the divider.

Car bonnet badly damaged after Bartley Road crash

In the image, the car’s bonnet appeared to be badly damaged, with its hood twisted and folded up, and parts of the bumper fallen off.

A police vehicle was seen on the far-right lane, with traffic cones blocking off two out of three lanes in the direction of Braddell Road, leaving only the far-left lane accessible to traffic.

Traffic police were directing traffic away from the crash site, according to Zaobao.

A tree on the road divider was also believed to have been hit by the car, with a tree crane clearing its remains.

No injuries reported after car skids along Bartley Road

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.20am on Saturday (14 June).

It involved a car that is believed to have self-skidded along Bartley Road.

No injuries were reported.

Driver left scene before police arrived

Additionally, the driver of the car left the scene before police officers arrived, SPF added.

Efforts to trace them are underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Failure to report motor accident is an offence

According to Singapore’s Road Traffic Act 1961, if a motor vehicle is involved in an accident on a road that results in damage to any person, vehicle or structure, its driver must report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

They must also render any reasonable assistance that may be required by the police or in the power of the driver to render.

Leaving the accident scene without rendering assistance or making a report within 24 hours is an offence.

Also read: BlueSG car crashes into Woodlands HDB block, police looking for driver who left the scene

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.