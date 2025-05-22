BlueSG car crashes into Woodlands HDB block, police looking for driver who left the scene

BlueSG car crashes into pillar of Woodlands HDB block

Police are looking for the driver of a BlueSG car that crashed into an HDB block in Woodlands on Wednesday (21 May).

Photos of the aftermath of the crash were posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on the same day.

They showed that the electric car had been travelling on a service road when it somehow mounted the kerb and hit a pillar of the block.

It ended up across the middle of the pavement.

BlueSG car damaged by Woodlands crash

Due to the crash, the vehicle sustained a huge dent in its bonnet, with the hood folded up.

Part of its bumper had also become detached.

Additionally, the impact also partially shattered its windscreen and activated its airbags.

No injuries reported from accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5pm on 21 May.

It involved a car that was believed to have self-skidded along the service road at Blk 788C Woodlands Crescent.

No injuries were reported.

BlueSG driver left scene after Woodlands crash

Additionally, the car driver had left the scene, SPF said.

Efforts to trace them are underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 11-year-old girl & driver sent to hospital after BlueSG car gets into accident on KJE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.