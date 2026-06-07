SCDF & police rescue man sitting on 6th-floor ledge of HDB block in Tampines

Man spotted on sixth-floor ledge in Tampines, allegedly pulled to safety by SCDF

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police vehicles pulled into the small road beside a Tampines HDB block on Sunday (7 June) after a man was spotted sitting precariously on the sixth-floor ledge.

The officers eventually managed to rescue the man to safety.

SCDF deploys safety life air pack

The SCDF told MS News that the incident happened at about 7.10am on 7 June.

A video on the @sgfollowsall Telegram page showed a young man sitting on the sixth-floor ledge at Block 499C Tampines Avenue 9, with his legs dangling over the side.

Several fire trucks and police cars responded to the scene.

“SCDF deployed a safety life air pack, and Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure,” SCDF stated to MS News.

According to the post, the man was likely in his early twenties and responding firefighters managed to “calm him down”.

They allegedly slowly pulled him back to safety after it started to drizzle.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

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Also read: SCDF rescues worker from 30m-high tower crane in Katong by lowering him in a stretcher

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Telegram.