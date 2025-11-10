SCDF rescues worker from 30m-high tower crane in Katong by lowering him in a stretcher

Worker was stuck atop tower crane after feeling unwell, SCDF conveyed him to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has performed another height rescue operation, bringing down a worker safely from the top of a tower crane in Katong.

Rescuers had to lower him to the ground in a stretcher, said SCDF in a Facebook post on Monday (10 Nov) night.

Worker felt unwell while on top of tower crane

That day, the worker had been working at a construction site along Thiam Siew Avenue, which is off Tanjong Katong Road.

He was inside a cabin on top of an approximately 30m-high tower crane when he felt unwell.

He was thus unable to climb down by himself.

SCDF climbs up tower crane to get to worker

SCDF firefighters and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) responded to the incident at about 5.30pm.

A team comprising four DART rescuers and two SCDF firefighters climbed up the crane via a cat ladder to reach the worker.

When they got to him, they provided him with water and oxygen while setting up height-lowering equipment.

Worker lowered to ground accompanied by rescuer

After securing the worker onto a stretcher, he was lowered to the ground.

One of the rescuers was attached to the stretcher to accompany the man and ensure his safety.

SCDF’s video showed five personnel carrying the man to another stretcher once he was safely on the ground.

They then carried him onto another stretcher to be placed into a waiting ambulance.

He was assessed by an SCDF paramedic before being conveyed to Changi General Hospital, SCDF said.

Similar height rescue performed in Aug

The height rescue came about three months after a similar rescue in August from a tower crane along Loyang North Drive.

In that incident, a worker had also become unwell while on top of the crane, necessitating SCDF to lower him down in a stretcher.

In September, SCDF also took part in the apprehension of a 21-year-old man who had locked himself within the roof access stairwell of an HDB block in Sin Ming Avenue.

