SCDF & police perform crane operation 26 floors up at Sin Ming HDB, detain man under Mental Health Act

Man locks himself inside HDB roof stairwell in Sin Ming on 27 Sept

A resident at Sin Ming Avenue recently looked out of her window and saw a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) crane lifting personnel dizzingly high above the ground.

The officers were attending to an incident of a man potentially posing a danger to himself at the top of an HDB block.

SCDF crane carries officers to 26th 26th-floor rooftop on Sin Ming Avenue

TikTok user @sykoxz told MS News that the incident occurred last Saturday (27 Sept) afternoon.

A video posted on her page showed the crane carrying an SCDF personnel and three police officers up the side of Block 410 Sin Ming Avenue, next to the Buddhist College of Singapore.

She said the crane lifted the officers up to the 26th-floor rooftop, slowly inching them towards the building.

The footage also showed the staggering heights the crane lifted the officers to, with a safety life air pack having been deployed on the ground level.

One commenter remarked that they didn’t even dare to watch the officers work at that height, praising them for their bravery.

Police show up to HDB block as early as 10am

According to the resident, the incident began at about 10am when police officers showed up along her corridor.

At 11.54am, a police officer knocked on her door and rang the doorbell, but she hadn’t returned home yet and could not answer the door.

Past noon, more police officers arrived, along with a K9 unit.

The resident told MS News that when her husband returned home at about 4.20pm, he saw the crane starting operations and the air pack being deployed.

Though she was unsure about what was happening at the time, the resident recalled seeing a police officer in specialised gear in the block’s lift lobby.

Police officers apprehend man under Mental Health Act

The police told MS News that they received a call for assistance at around 8.10am, for a man suspected to be in distress.

Officers from SCDF, Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle unit responded to the incident after assessing that the man might pose a danger to himself.

“Police officers subsequently established that a 21-year-old man had locked himself within the roof access stairwell of the residential block.”

At around 4.40pm, police officers gained entry to the roof access stairwell and apprehended the man under the Mental Health Act.

No injuries were reported.

Also read: Worker stuck on 30m tower crane after feeling unwell, SCDF lowers him safely to ground

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sykoxz on TikTok and image courtesy of @sykoxz.