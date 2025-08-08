Worker stuck on 30m tower crane after feeling unwell, SCDF lowers him safely to ground

Worker rescued from 30m tower crane at Loyang North Drive

A worker was rescued from a 30m-high tower crane on Wednesday night (6 Aug) after he became unwell while working at a construction site along Loyang North Drive and was unable to climb down safely on his own.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (7 Aug), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 9.40pm.

Firefighters and specialists from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were immediately deployed for the height rescue operation.

DART team ascends & lowers worker to safety

Upon arrival, a team of four DART specialists ascended the crane via a cat ladder to reach the worker, who was seated inside the crane cabin.

Once they reached him, the team set up the necessary rescue equipment and secured him onto a stretcher.

In footage shared by SCDF, the worker is seen being carefully lowered on the stretcher from the crane cabin to the ground.

After reaching the ground, the worker was assessed by an SCDF paramedic before being taken to Changi General Hospital for further medical evaluation.

Netizens have since praised SCDF for their swift and professional handling of the rescue.

Featured image adapted from SCDF on Facebook.