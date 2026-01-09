Indranee Rajah files motion evaluating Pritam Singh’s suitability as Leader of the Opposition

Indranee Rajah files parliamentary motion after Pritam Singh convicted of lying under oath

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah has filed a motion to evaluate whether Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh remains suitable to serve as the Leader of the Opposition (LO).

The move comes shortly after the High Court’s decision to uphold Mr Singh’s conviction for lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

Motion tabled for upcoming parliamentary session

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Indranee’s motion calls for Parliament to consider Mr Singh “unsuitable” to continue as LO, in light of his recent conviction.

It also expressed regret that his actions were “dishonourable and unbecoming” of a Member of Parliament (MP).

CNA reported that Parliament will deliberate on the motion at a sitting in or after next Tuesday (13 Jan).

Mr Singh fined after High Court upheld verdict

The motion noted Mr Singh’s conviction for lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges (COP).

The COP previously concluded that Mr Singh had guided former MP Raeesah Khan to maintain a lie she had told in parliament.

Last February, the court convicted Mr Singh on two charges under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities, and Powers) Act.

Consequently, he was subjected to the maximum fine of S$7,000 for each charge.

The High Court upheld the verdict on 4 Dec 2025.

Protecting the integrity of Singapore’s political system

The motion stated that the Leader of the Opposition holds a “parliamentary leadership position” with significant responsibilities, duties, and privileges.

Ms Indranee argued that Mr Singh’s continuation in the capacity would “undermine the standing of Parliament and public confidence in the integrity of Singapore’s political system”.

Last December, Ms Indranee said the Parliament must determine an “appropriate response” to the conviction.

She stressed that Singapore cannot allow leaders who have “lied, cheated, or flagrantly broken the law” to evade legal or political consequences.

Besides Mr Singh, the motion noted that the judicial findings carry implications for WP chairwoman Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

Also read: The Workers’ Party convenes disciplinary panel following Pritam Singh’s conviction

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Indranee Rajah on Facebook and The Workers’ Party on Facebook.