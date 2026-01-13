3 conveyed to hospital following collision between 2 cars at Punggol junction

Cars collide at Punggol junction, both left with crushed hoods

After running a red light, a grey car was t-boned by a black vehicle at a junction in Punggol.

The impact crushed the fronts of both vehicles and left debris scattered across the road.

The incident was captured on a dashcam and posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

Car runs red light, gets t-boned

According to the post, the incident took place on Wednesday (7 Jan) at the intersection of Punggol Central and Punggol East at around 2:25pm.

The footage began with a grey car running a red light at the intersection.

At the same time, a black car headed to the junction at full speed, slamming directly into the side of the grey car.

The force of the t-bone collision sent the grey car swerving to its right.

Its entire hood was mangled, and pieces of debris were scattered onto the road.

Simultaneously, the black car — its hood also heavily crushed — drifted for a few metres before coming to a halt.

Seconds after the accident, the driver of the black vehicle alighted from his car and sat at a nearby traffic island.

Dashboard camera footage also showed a traffic police officer arriving at the scene on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, other vehicles at the intersection carefully drove around the accident site.

Three people sent to hospital

In response to queries by MS News, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at about 2.25pm.

Officers transferred three persons to Sengkang General Hospital.

