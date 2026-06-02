Mercedes driver arrested for alleged involvement in fatal Johor collision reportedly a S’pore student

Mercedes driver arrested after five-vehicle collision in Johor

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver in Kluang, Johor, following a deadly collision involving five vehicles.

The accident occurred on Monday (1 June) afternoon, and five individuals were killed, including a 10-year-old girl.

According to New Straits Times, the teen driver is reportedly a university student studying in Singapore.

He was driving at high speed alongside his brother

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the man was driving a Mercedes-Benz A250 at high speed alongside a BMW 530e driven by his 22-year-old brother at Kilometre 27, Jalan Renggam–Simpang Renggam.

At 1.15pm, the BMW driver lost control of his car before entering the opposite lane.

It then collided with a Perodua Alza, a Toyota Vios, a Proton Wira, and another Mercedes-Benz before going into a ravine, according to Bernama.

Five victims killed, including his brother

The driver of the BMW died while en route to a hospital.

Four occupants of the Vios, a 36-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife, a 73-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old girl, died at the scene from severe injuries.

Seven others suffered injuries and were hospitalised

Meanwhile, the driver of the Perodua Alza, a 43-year-old man, suffered leg injuries.

His passengers, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, sustained head injuries and are being treated at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang.

The Proton Wira driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered mouth injuries.

A 57-year-old female Mercedes driver and her two passengers sustained only minor injuries.

Driver was not under influence of drugs

Urine tests confirmed the 19-year-old Mercedes driver was not under the influence of drugs, ACP Bahrin said.

Police have seized the Mercedes A250, and the case is being investigated under Sections 41(1) and 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Also read: Man killed instantly in 6-vehicle collision after failed overtaking attempt in M’sia

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Featured image adapted from Bernama and Berita Harian.