Mercedes driver arrested for alleged involvement in fatal Johor collision reportedly a S’pore student

driver collision johor

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His brother, who was speeding alongside him on the road, was killed in the crash.

By - 2 Jun 2026, 3:02 pm

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Mercedes driver arrested after five-vehicle collision in Johor

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver in Kluang, Johor, following a deadly collision involving five vehicles.

The accident occurred on Monday (1 June) afternoon, and five individuals were killed, including a 10-year-old girl.

According to New Straits Times, the teen driver is reportedly a university student studying in Singapore.

He was driving at high speed alongside his brother

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the man was driving a Mercedes-Benz A250 at high speed alongside a BMW 530e driven by his 22-year-old brother at Kilometre 27, Jalan Renggam–Simpang Renggam.

At 1.15pm, the BMW driver lost control of his car before entering the opposite lane.

It then collided with a Perodua Alza, a Toyota Vios, a Proton Wira, and another Mercedes-Benz before going into a ravine, according to Bernama.

Five victims killed, including his brother

The driver of the BMW died while en route to a hospital.

driver collision johor

Source: Kosmo!

Four occupants of the Vios, a 36-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife, a 73-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old girl, died at the scene from severe injuries.

Seven others suffered injuries and were hospitalised

Meanwhile, the driver of the Perodua Alza, a 43-year-old man, suffered leg injuries.

His passengers, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, sustained head injuries and are being treated at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang.

driver collision johor

Source: Berita Harian

The Proton Wira driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered mouth injuries.

A 57-year-old female Mercedes driver and her two passengers sustained only minor injuries.

Driver was not under influence of drugs

Urine tests confirmed the 19-year-old Mercedes driver was not under the influence of drugs, ACP Bahrin said.

driver collision johor

Source: Bernama

Police have seized the Mercedes A250, and the case is being investigated under Sections 41(1) and 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Also read: Man killed instantly in 6-vehicle collision after failed overtaking attempt in M’sia

Man killed instantly in 6-vehicle collision after failed overtaking attempt in M’sia

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Featured image adapted from Bernama and Berita Harian.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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