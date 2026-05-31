S’pore woman who battled cancer leaves touching final message for 4 young children

Woman who battled cancer for over three years dies at 39

On 24 May, 39-year-old Alison Wee Yeh Ling, a Singapore woman who battled cancer for over three years, passed away.

Even in her final days, she thought of her four young children.

She left a heartfelt final message for them, which the Facebook page Death Kopitiam Singapore shared.

Mother left messages for four young children

In the messages posted on Friday, Ms Wee addressed her four young children, Isaac, Ivan, Isaiah, and Isabelle.

To her firstborn, Isaac, the mother expressed her pride at the person he has grown into.

Then, jokingly, she let her second child, Ivan, know that he is “not adopted”.

“So, stop asking me that question,” she added, assuring him, “You came from my womb. You are my child.”

Ms Wee then recalled that her third child, Isaiah, always told her he wanted to be with her “forever together”.

In her message, she promised, “So together, we will be forever.”

The mother also regretted not being able to spend more time with her youngest child, Isabelle.

“You’re so little and so precious, and I hope you turn into a fine lady,” she expressed.

Woman fought breast and brain cancer

Doctors diagnosed Ms Wee with breast cancer while she was competing in Mrs Singapore Chinatown 2022.

However, she decided to remain in the pageant and later won first runner-up.

In April 2023, after undergoing chemotherapy, she was found cancer-free.

However, in June of the same year, she felt unwell, and an MRI revealed cancer cells in her brain.

Her final message to her kids was not the only memory she left them with.

In 2024, she also partnered with the US company StoryFile to preserve her memory for her children through conversational video AI.

Also read: Parents launch S$363K fundraiser after daughter’s leukaemia relapses, 2 years after losing son to meningitis

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @budget_mama on Instagram, @ermsingapore on Instagram.