Content creator Supercatkei, actress Nathania Ong among 18 S’poreans in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list

18 Singaporeans in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list

On Thursday (28 May), Forbes released its 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list, recognising some of the most successful and celebrated young entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, and more in the Asia-Pacific.

This time, the individuals who are “pushing the boundaries in their respective fields” include 18 representatives from Singapore.

Among the most recognisable Singaporeans on the list is 28-year-old content creator Denise Teo.

Better known as social media personality Supercatkei wth 800,00 followers online, Denise has used her platform to raise money and awareness for social causes.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Nathania Ong has also secured a spot among the 30.

The singer-actress is the first Singaporean to play Éponine in a major production of Les Misérables.

Singapore artistes, entrepreneurs among brightest in the region

21-year-old singer-songwriter Regina Song, whose single ‘the cutest pair’ went viral on social media in 2024, also made it to the list.

As did golfer Shannon Tan, also 21, who is the first Singaporean to win the Order of Merit title at the Ladies European Tour in 2025.

Brothers Zames and Amos Chew, who founded the home repair service company Repair.sg, were also recognised.

The brothers launched the website at the ages of 16 and 14, respectively, with only S$30.

In 10 years, they have scaled to 30,000 customers, including companies such as Haidilao Hotpot and IKEA.

The other Singapore representatives on the list are:

Entertainment and Sports

Iman Fandi, singer-songwriter

Retail and Ecommerce

Lenny Leong, SmileFam founder

Ryan Ong, Fogo Fungi founder

Consumer and Enterprise Technology

Yong Han Poh and Liam Appelson, Onsite co-founders

Social Media, Marketing and Advertising

Avi Dixit, content creator

The Arts

Quek Jia Qi, Artist

Wen-yi Lee, Author

Ryan Kueh, Author

Regine Sum, Nasty Cookie founder

Social Impact

Harrison Chong, Jalan Journey co-founder

Healthcare and Science

Samyak Baid and Armaan Dhanda, Anomaly Bio co-founders

Zhang Wenxuan, Assistant Professor at Singapore University of Technology and Design

Finance and Venture Capital

Sarfraz Shahid Hussain and Muhammad Furqan Karim Kidwai, Plouton AI co-founders

28-year-old Singapore-born, Australian-based entrepreneur Laura How was also distinguished for her successful reusable press-on nails brand, Nailcissist.

How were the candidates selected

According to Forbes, the 30 Under 30 class of 2026 list was sifted from a pool of nearly 4,000 nominations.

These are from online submissions, and recommendations from industry sources and list alumni.

“Candidates are evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential,” its website read.

All final listers must be 29 years old or younger as of 31 Dec 2025, and their ages reflected on the list are as of 31 Dec of the year of publication.

Also read: Shanti Pereira & GetGo co-founder Johnson Lim among S’poreans on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024

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Featured image adapted from @deniseteojiaqi on Instagram, @avidixit10 on Instagram, @nattyong on Instagram.