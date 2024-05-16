Shanti Pereira & GetGo co-founder Johnson Lim among S’poreans on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024

Singaporeans on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list
Singapore boasts over 30 representatives across all 10 categories in the recently unveiled Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.
Among these outstanding individuals are track and field star Shanti Pereira and GetGo co-founder Johnson Lim.
Forbes 30 Under 30 is an annual set of lists recognizing 30 notable individuals under the age of 30 in various industries.
The Asia edition comprises of the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand.
Representatives across all 10 categories
35 individuals represented Singapore across the 10 categories in the list this year, reports The Straits Times (ST).
Of this group, 11 people do not hold Singapore citizenship but are based in the nation-state.
Singaporeans such as Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira and GetGo co-founder Johnson Lim stood out in the ‘Entertainment & Sports’ and ‘Consumer Technology’ categories respectively.
Below are all of Singapore’s representatives and their respective categories:
Entertainment & Sports
- Shanti Pereira, track and field athlete
Finance & Venture Capital
- Regina Ho, senior associate Rakuten Ventures
Enterprise Technology
- Kristoffer Jacek Soh and Benjamin Long, cofounders of Beep
- Rachel Hu, founder of CambioML
- He Jiachen, Long Yinan, Wei Yipei and Wang Yifeng, cofounders of Toeverything
Media, Marketing & Advertising
- Brayden Lim, cofounder of Alinea Collective
- Nigel Giam, cofounder of Corsiva Lab
- Ziwei Kohm, Senior Creator at VaynerMedia APAC
- Theophilus Kwek, writer, editor and translator
- Lincoln Lin, founder of Filmplace
Consumer Technology
- Johnson Lim, cofounder of GetGo
- Evan Heng, founder of Zenith Education Studio
- Pulkit Agarwal and Tamir Shklaz, cofounders of Strive
Industry, Manufacturing & Energy
- Avni Agrawal, cofounder of SixSense
- Bryan Oh and Kenneth Palmer, cofounders of NEU Battery Materials
- Mihir Pershad, CEO of Umami Bioworks
- Kit Yong, founder of Forte Biotech
The Arts (Art&Style, Food&Drink)
- Seth Lai, Michelin star-awarded chef
- Jake Berber, cofounder of Prefer
Social Impact
- Mock Yi Jun, Loon Kin Yip and Ng Yau Xuan, cofounders of Advisory Singapore
- Ian Chew, founder of Greenie Web
Retail & E-commerce
- Chia Pei Qi, founder of Delugs
- Salina Chai cofounder of Margo & Smith
- Maya Kale, cofounder of Moom Health
Healthcare & Science
- Wang Zihao, research fellow at the National University of Singapore
How the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is made
According to Forbes, each 30 Under 30 list begins with public nominations submitted via their online portal.
Next, Forbes writers and editors review these submissions to identify deserving candidates.
These candidates then undergo evaluation by Forbes staff and “a panel of independent, expert judges”.
Different factors are considered during this assessment, including “funding, revenue, investors, social impact, scale, stage, inventiveness and potential”.
What’s more, all candidates must be 29 or younger as of 31 December 2023.
This year, the average age of the ‘Under 30s’ is 26.7 years old — with the youngest individual being 15 years old.
