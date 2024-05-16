Shanti Pereira & GetGo co-founder Johnson Lim among S’poreans on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024

Singaporeans on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Singapore boasts over 30 representatives across all 10 categories in the recently unveiled Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

Among these outstanding individuals are track and field star Shanti Pereira and GetGo co-founder Johnson Lim.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is an annual set of lists recognizing 30 notable individuals under the age of 30 in various industries.

The Asia edition comprises of the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand.

Representatives across all 10 categories

35 individuals represented Singapore across the 10 categories in the list this year, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Of this group, 11 people do not hold Singapore citizenship but are based in the nation-state.

Singaporeans such as Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira and GetGo co-founder Johnson Lim stood out in the ‘Entertainment & Sports’ and ‘Consumer Technology’ categories respectively.

Below are all of Singapore’s representatives and their respective categories:

Entertainment & Sports

Shanti Pereira, track and field athlete

Finance & Venture Capital

Regina Ho, senior associate Rakuten Ventures

Enterprise Technology

Kristoffer Jacek Soh and Benjamin Long, cofounders of Beep

Rachel Hu, founder of CambioML

He Jiachen, Long Yinan, Wei Yipei and Wang Yifeng, cofounders of Toeverything

Media, Marketing & Advertising

Brayden Lim, cofounder of Alinea Collective

Nigel Giam, cofounder of Corsiva Lab

Ziwei Kohm, Senior Creator at VaynerMedia APAC

Theophilus Kwek, writer, editor and translator

Lincoln Lin, founder of Filmplace

Consumer Technology

Johnson Lim, cofounder of GetGo

Evan Heng, founder of Zenith Education Studio

Pulkit Agarwal and Tamir Shklaz, cofounders of Strive

Industry, Manufacturing & Energy

Avni Agrawal, cofounder of SixSense

Bryan Oh and Kenneth Palmer, cofounders of NEU Battery Materials

Mihir Pershad, CEO of Umami Bioworks

Kit Yong, founder of Forte Biotech

The Arts (Art&Style, Food&Drink)

Seth Lai, Michelin star-awarded chef

Jake Berber, cofounder of Prefer

Social Impact

Mock Yi Jun, Loon Kin Yip and Ng Yau Xuan, cofounders of Advisory Singapore

Ian Chew, founder of Greenie Web

Retail & E-commerce

Chia Pei Qi, founder of Delugs

Salina Chai cofounder of Margo & Smith

Maya Kale, cofounder of Moom Health

Healthcare & Science

Wang Zihao, research fellow at the National University of Singapore

How the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is made

According to Forbes, each 30 Under 30 list begins with public nominations submitted via their online portal.

Next, Forbes writers and editors review these submissions to identify deserving candidates.

These candidates then undergo evaluation by Forbes staff and “a panel of independent, expert judges”.

Different factors are considered during this assessment, including “funding, revenue, investors, social impact, scale, stage, inventiveness and potential”.

What’s more, all candidates must be 29 or younger as of 31 December 2023.

This year, the average age of the ‘Under 30s’ is 26.7 years old — with the youngest individual being 15 years old.

Featured image adapted from Team Singapore on Facebook and Forbes.