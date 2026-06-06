Sherpa believed to be dead crawls back to Everest Base Camp after nearly a week missing

Sherpa crawls back to Everest Base Camp after going missing

A sherpa who was believed to be dead was found sliding and crawling through the snow towards Everest Base Camp on Thursday (4 June), nearly a week after he went missing.

Dawa, who is in his 50s, disappeared on Mount Everest’s notoriously treacherous ‘Death Zone’ on 29 May, while descending with his client.

He reportedly had to survive without oxygen supply and very limited food.

Dawa was finally located near the Khumbu Icefall, a dangerous, constantly shifting river of ice between Everest Base Camp and Camp 1.

Rescue team was unable to find sherpa

According to Kathmandu Post, a helicopter was dispatched from Kathmandu on Wednesday (3 June) to search for the missing sherpa.

However, after a 25-minute search from the Base Camp to Camp 3, the team, led by veteran rescue pilot Captain Bibek Khadka, were unable to find him.

After receiving news that Dawa had been discovered on Thursday morning, the captain arranged a chartered helicopter to retrieve him.

By that time, several people had already carried Dawa to Gorakshep, the closest village to the Base Camp.

Captain Khadka then fetched Dawa there and flew him to Surke, where he was given food before being flown to HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu.

Sherpa survived with little oxygen and food

Tshiring Jangmu Sherpa, an internationally certified guide and expedition operator, called Dawa’s recovery an “extraordinarily rare event”.

He had survived a long period in the extreme cold with very little oxygen and food.

So far, seven climbers and guides have died this season on Everest and Makalu, the fifth-highest mountain in the world, authorities said.

Dawa reportedly survived by eating food left by other climbers at Camp 3.

He would later reveal that he had slipped and fallen into a crevasse near Camp 1 and become trapped.

Dawa also had difficulty finding the route as the ladders and ropes used as guide had already been removed.

According to Nepal news outlet Khabarhub, Dawa was admitted in a critical condition but is slowly recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He had suffered severe dehydration and second- and first-degree frostbite in some of his fingers.

The executive director of HAMS Hospital, Dr Jyotindra Sharma, said the sherpa will remain in the ICU for a few more days for further treatment and observation.

Climber accuses expedition agency of poor management

Dawa had been assisting Polish climber Chris Thrall, who was among five climbers who attempted to summit Mount Everest with the agency Himalayan Traverse Adventure Pvt Ltd.

Another Polish climber in the group, Mariusz Chmielewski, has made serious allegations regarding the company’s poor management.

“Everything, including the summit push, was delayed and poorly managed,” he reportedly stated.

Mr Chmielewski had abandoned his summit attempt and was also undergoing treatment for frostbite at HAMS Hospital.

He further claimed that he was forced to descend without supplemental oxygen allegedly due to the agency’s mismanagement.

According to Mr Chmielewski, he met Mr Thrall on the route back.

The latter told him he had separated from Dawa, who appeared to be normal.

Despite Dawa having a walkie-talkie and a satellite phone, they lost contact with him after Camp 4.

Mr Chmielewski also alleged that the agency had quickly assumed Dawa was dead instead of promptly launching a search operation.

“There was no search mission for Dawa. No Sherpas were sent. I was told not to speak to anyone and not to talk to the media,” the climber claimed.

Also read: 25-year-old S’porean man injured after plummeting 7m at rock climbing site in Taiwan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pasang Gelje Sherpa on Facebook, Kathmandu Post.