Deliveryman caught tossing Shopee parcel at Tampines doorstep, resident says it’s not the first time

Deliveryman caught on camera tossing parcel, SPX Express reminds staff on proper handling

A Tampines West resident caught a deliveryman throwing their Shopee parcel on the floor outside their home, sparking concerns over proper delivery practices.

Deliveryman seen tossing parcel on ground

The incident was shared via a tip-off by an MS News reader, who also provided a video showing the delivery taking place.

The reader said that the deliveryman had thrown their parcel in front of the door instead of placing it properly.

“Luckily my order is not fragile or any electronic/IT equipment,” said the reader.

They added that the same delivery personnel had mishandled parcels previously.

In the video, a deliveryman could be seen tossing a parcel in front of the door, before taking a picture as proof of delivery and leaving.

The reader also added that they had already reported the incident to Shopee.

They claimed the platform only responded by saying it would “look into this”.

Separate concerns about property agent flyers

The reader also highlighted a separate issue involving property agents allegedly leaving flyers at residents’ doorsteps.

They shared that they continue to receive flyers at their doorstep despite the new regulations that had kicked off on 1 April.

From 1 April, property flyers and pamphlets must not be publicly visible when distributed, according to the Singapore Institute of Estate Agents. Agents are encouraged to place flyers in mailboxes or engage postal or flyer distribution services for delivery instead. Those who breach the guidelines for the first time will be issued a letter of caution. Second-time offenders will have to attend a mandatory course, while a third-time offender will face a minimum six-month suspension from distributing flyers to HDB homes. SPX reminds delivery personnel on proper parcel handling parctices

In response to MS News, a spokesperson for SPX Express, the in-house logistics and delivery arm of Sea Limited, said they had reminded the delivery personnel involved to adhere to proper parcel handling practices.

“We appreciate the user for bringing this matter to our attention and take the feedback seriously,” the spokesperson said.

“We have reviewed the incident and reminded the delivery personnel involved to adhere to proper parcel handling practices.”

SPX Express said it remains committed to ensuring all deliveries are carried out safely and responsibly.

Customers who wish to share feedback about their delivery experience may contact them at support.sg@spxexpress.com.

Also read: Delivery workers seen throwing parcels & laughing in Woodlands, SingPost launches investigation

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Featured image provided by MS News reader.