Delivery workers seen throwing parcels & laughing in Woodlands, SingPost launches investigation

Video shows parcels being thrown by SingPost workers, netizens share similar experiences

A video shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group has sparked outrage after it allegedly showed SingPost delivery workers throwing parcels onto the ground.

In the post, the uploader sarcastically thanked Singapore Post (SingPost) for what was described as careless handling of parcels at Woodlands.

Speaking to MS News, the original poster (OP) said the incident took place at around 9pm on Thursday (18 Dec) at Block 425 Woodlands Street 41.

“Your workers were seen throwing our parcels onto the ground and laughing among themselves,” the post read.

The OP further claimed that one of the individuals involved was wearing a SingPost uniform, while the other two were not.

Commenters share similar delivery experiences

The video quickly drew reactions from other Facebook users, many of whom said they had encountered similar issues involving damaged SingPost deliveries.

Several commenters claimed that such behaviour was not an isolated incident, with some pointing to other locations, such as Yishun.

Others expressed frustration that paid deliveries were not being treated with care.

One netizen remarked that the incident did not come as a surprise, suggesting that the workers involved might have been subcontractors rather than employees directly employed by SingPost.

SingPost launches investigation, apologises

In response to queries from MS News, a SingPost spokesperson said the company was aware of the video and had launched an investigation.

“SingPost is aware of the video involving a delivery worker and has launched an investigation with the support of our third-party service provider,” the spokesperson said, adding that they “do not condone the individual’s conduct” and have escalated the matter to their service partner for “necessary action”.

The OP also shared a screenshot showing that they had sent the videos to SingPost, which replied that it “will have this matter highlighted to the relevant management team” and that those involved “will be dealt with internally”.

SingPost further apologised to affected residents and said it was reinforcing its standards.

“We apologise to the affected residents and are reinforcing our delivery standards across all partners to ensure the integrity of our service.”

