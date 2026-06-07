Van erupts in flames along SLE, no injuries reported

Van erupted in flames along SLE towards BKE

A van was engulfed in flames along Seletar Expressway (SLE) at Upper Thomson Road exit on Sunday (7 June) afternoon.

An MS News reader shared a video, taken at 2.52pm, of a van sitting stationary at a road divider.

Fierce flames engulfed the vehicle, sending dark smoke billowing into the sky.

Just ahead, vehicles were moving slowly along the Upper Thomson exit lane.

A black SUV, with its hazard lights on, and a white sedan were seen stationary on the road.

It remains unclear whether either vehicle was involved in the fire or whether a separate incident caused them to stop.

Additionally, a light-blue van was parked further ahead in the same lane as the burning vehicle.

Two individuals were standing on the roadside, a safe distance away from the burning van.

SCDF alerted to fire, no injuries reported

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated it received an alert about a fire along SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), before the Upper Thomson Road exit, on 7 June at about 2.45pm.

SCDF added: “Upon arrival, a van was on fire. SCDF extinguished the fire with two hosereels.”

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

Also read: Luxury yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina



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Featured image adapted from MS News reader.