Luxury yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina

Yacht engulfed with flames at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove

A yacht at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove caught fire on Sunday (7 June) morning.

Footage shared by a Redditor shows thick black smoke billowing into the air, with several members of the public gathering at the scene.

The vessel was identified as Eagle Wings III, a 112ft superyacht berthed at the marina, as detailed on a yacht charter website.

Cause of fire remains unclear

According to CNA, the fire started at around 8am.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

An eyewitness reported that a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) marine firefighting vessel arrived 90 minutes after the fire began.

Guests at the adjacent ONE15 hotel, 21-year-olds Gerold Soh and Chloe Tan, told CNA they observed smoke billowing shortly after leaving their room on Sunday morning.

The pair were on their way to the swimming pool when they spotted a thick plume of smoke rising from the marina.