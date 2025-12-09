SingPost to increase regular domestic mail rates by 10 cents from 1 Jan 2026

Regular domestic mail rates will start from 62 cents from 1 Jan 2026: SingPost

Singapore Post (SingPost) announced on Tuesday (9 Dec) that regular domestic mail rates will increase by 10 cents across the board from 1 Jan 2026.

Under the new pricing, standard regular mail will increase from 52 to 62 cents, and standard large mail will increase from 80 to 90 cents.

Domestic bulk-mail rates used by businesses will also rise, the news release said.

SingPost said the adjustment is needed to keep the national postal system sustainable amid rising costs and falling mail volumes.

Mail volumes plunged over 40% FY2019/2020

SingPost’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Chong described the rise as “a necessary step to balance the structural cost of our domestic mail operations, while providing our customers with reliable services.”

He added that the higher revenue will support SingPost’s ongoing transformation into a more technology-driven logistics provider, even as it continues to fulfil its national postal mandate.

The company noted that mail volumes in Singapore have fallen by more than 40% since the 2019/2020 Financial Year.

This is a trend seen in many countries as digital communication replaces letter mail, the news release said.

At the same time, labour, energy, and infrastructure costs continue to rise, putting pressure on the postal network.

SingPost said the rate increase will help offset these structural challenges and allow the service to remain viable for the long term.

Invested in more touchpoints & automation over past year

SingPost also took the opportunity to highlight several modernisation efforts undertaken over the past year.

These include expanding its network to 2,500 service touchpoints across Singapore, investing in automation, and launching SpeedPost Direct International — which helps customers “navigate changes in US postal regulations”.

The company is also trialling a new system called Singpost@MyBlock, where residents can drop letters off closer to home at their block, the news release said.

