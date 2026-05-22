S’pore delivery rider frustrated by foodpanda payouts, claims that stacked orders are not properly compensated

‘Why rush?’: foodpanda rider claims some stacked orders pay the same regardless of distance

Even when the distance gets longer or there are thunderstorms, the payout for foodpanda riders remains the same.

At least this is what one foodpanda rider is alleging regarding a long-running payout issue involving “S$3.21 stacked orders”.

According to 40-year-old Sebastian, a full-time foodpanda delivery rider, the issue has been frustrating riders for years, particularly during rainy periods when delivery risks are significantly higher.

He told MS News that it has become widely discussed across unofficial foodpanda Telegram and Facebook rider communities.

According to him, many riders observed that stacked orders — especially same-vendor stacked deliveries — frequently pay a recurring S$3.21 amount regardless of travel distance, workload, or weather conditions.

Rider says issue has persisted since Covid period

Sebastian told MS News he has been riding with foodpanda since the Covid-19 pandemic and has repeatedly observed the alleged payout pattern over the years.

“Based on my experience, this issue happens on a daily basis and affects virtually every foodpanda rider who receives same-vendor stacked orders,” he claimed.

He also said riders encounter the alleged S$3.21 payouts during normal periods, peak hours, and rainy conditions alike.

According to him, discussions surrounding the issue have persisted in rider communities “for years”.

Riders claim rain surge incentives do not match actual payouts

Sebastian said many riders initially accepted difficult rainy-day deliveries, believing that foodpanda’s rain surge incentives and multiplier bonuses would fairly compensate them for additional risks.

These include slippery roads, poor visibility, lightning exposure, and slower riding conditions.

However, riders allegedly found that some stacked deliveries continued showing payouts of S$3.21 despite rain surge periods being advertised on the platform.

“Riders generally understand rain surge or multiplier incentives to mean that completed orders should pay more when demand, weather risk, or workload increases,” he said.

“However, riders allege that same-vendor stacked orders often still pay a flat S$3.21, regardless of distance, workload, rain conditions, or displayed multiplier.”

According to Sebastian, this has created frustration and distrust among riders who feel the incentives are not transparently reflected in actual earnings.

Riders claim stacked orders increase workload significantly

Sebastian said one major source of frustration involves stacked orders, where multiple customer deliveries are grouped together.

According to him, riders feel these jobs often involve:

Longer waiting times at restaurants

Multiple pick-up and drop-off points

Greater riding distances

More physically demanding deliveries during storms

Despite these challenges, some riders allegedly feel that the compensation does not increase proportionately.

He also claimed riders have encountered confusing app classifications where jobs appear labelled both as a “Single delivery” and “part of a stacked order”.

“For riders already questioning payout transparency, these inconsistencies have only intensified suspicion and frustration,” he said.

“Why rush?” Sebastian told MS News.

“Some riders are now openly asking, ‘If the payout barely changes despite rain surge, stacked orders, and longer travel distances, why risk our safety by rushing?'”

Some riders allegedly avoid low-paying stacked orders during rain

Sebastian claimed the issue may also partly explain why rainy-day deliveries sometimes become delayed.

According to him, some riders reject stacked jobs they believe are not worth the risk, while others may not feel motivated to rush deliveries during bad weather.

“Some riders reject these orders, which can delay reassignment,” he said.

“Others may not feel motivated to rush because they feel the payout does not reflect the distance, workload, or weather risk.”

He added that customers may blame riders directly without realising many riders believe the underlying payout structure itself is contributing to delays.

According to posts on Complaint Singapore, this issue of dissatisfied customers with foodpanda riders has occurred for a while, with a complaint dating to 2023.

Riders reportedly raised concerns through multiple channels

Sebastian said riders have allegedly raised concerns over the payout issue through support tickets, rider hub visits, community discussions and engagements involving the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA).

However, he claimed many riders feel they have not received clear explanations regarding how stacked-order payouts or rain surge multipliers are calculated.

“Many riders feel frustrated because the issue has allegedly persisted for years despite repeated feedback,” he said.

He also claimed some riders feared possible account repercussions if they repeatedly escalate the matter.

Riders want more transparency on payout calculations

According to Sebastian, riders are hoping for greater transparency and itemised payout breakdowns.

Among the changes riders allegedly want are:

Clear explanations of base fare and distance calculations

Transparent stack-order compensation formulas

Better visibility on rain surge multiplier calculations

Meaningful dispute channels instead of generic replies

Some riders also reportedly hope for an independent review of historical stacked-order payouts if discrepancies are found.

Sebestian said riders ultimately want “a payout system that is transparent, independently verifiable, and fair relative to the workload, delivery distance, and weather risks involved”.

“And until those questions are properly addressed, riders warn that customers may continue facing the visible consequences: slow deliveries, rejected orders, and an increasingly demoralised delivery fleet.”

S$3.21 is not an earnings cap: foodpanda

In a statement to MS News, a foodpanda spokesperson explained that the S$3.21 payout applies to certain subsequent delivery legs within a stacked order — which refers to “cases where a delivery partner is assigned more than one order within the same trip”.

This may happen when there are multiple orders from the same vendor, or when deliveries are along a similar route.

“It is not an earnings cap,” they said. “Instead, it is a guaranteed minimum fee for the additional delivery legs.”

The spokesperson clarified that if the calculated fee for the additional leg, including applicable incentives or multipliers, falls below the S$3.21, foodpanda will top up the balance.

Meanwhile, if the calculated fee exceeds S$3.21, the rider will receive the higher amount.

According to foodpanda, delivery partners are also given the flexibility to choose whether or not to accept an order.

“Prior to accepting a delivery task, the expected earnings for each order is shown on the pandarider app,” said its spokesperson.

foodpanda open to further dialogue with delivery partners

The spokesperson added that foodpanda acknowledges the concerns raised by its delivery partners regarding fees and how they are calculated.

They said that the company will “continue to review how this information is presented in the pandarider app”.

“At foodpanda, our delivery partners are at the heart of our business and their welfare has always been our top priority,” said the spokesperson.

To ensure that their earnings structure remains “competitive, fair and commercially sustainable”, foodpanda will continue dialogues with its delivery partners.

“We will continue engaging them directly, and through regular dialogues with the NDCA, on welfare, safety and earnings.”

MS News has also reached out to the NDCA for comment.

Also read: Home-based business loses S$47.80 after alleged false missing-item claim, foodpanda later returns money

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Sebastian and adapted from Foodpanda via Flavors of Life website, for illustrative purposes only.