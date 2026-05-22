Car catches fire & explodes in busy New York Financial District

Car explodes in blaze of fire at New York’s Financial District

On Tuesday (19 May) evening, a car in New York suddenly caught fire and exploded.

The resulting smoke and explosion caused many pedestrians in the area to flee in terror.

According to ABC News, firefighters rushed to the scene at 5.45pm and were able to put the fire out by 7pm.

Pedestrians seen fleeing

A clip aired on NBC News showed a white SUV parked near New York City’s famous Charging Bull statue moments before the explosion.

Clips circulating online show the fire spreading rapidly, culminating in an explosion. The smoke completely engulfed the street.

The sudden chaos sent observing pedestrians scrambling, with some stumbling to the ground as they attempted to flee.

Several loud booms rang out as the vehicle burned by the roadside.

No one injured

Clips show firefighters using extinguishers to fight the blaze. In just over an hour, they were able to put the fire out.

Based on content posted online, the flames had burned most of the car.

The vehicle’s “New York City Transit” markings indicated that it may be affiliated with New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

At the time of writing, no injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Also read: BMW catches fire at Pasir Ris Mall carpark, members of public help put out flames



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Featured images adapted from @JohnCremeansX on X.