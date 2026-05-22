At least 1 severely burned after hotel in Thailand catches fire

Hotel in Thailand catches fire, at least one severely burned in incident

On Thursday (21 May) night, the JA Plus Hotel in Pattaya, Thailand, caught fire. Authorities received an alert about the incident at around 9.30pm.

Upon arrival, they discovered the hotel’s rooftop set ablaze.

Guests evacuated

According to the Bangkok Post, around 240 guests were staying in the hotel at the time of the fire. Around 120 of the hotel’s 173 rooms were occupied.

Although the flames were mostly contained to the rooftop and seventh floor, authorities quickly evacuated the hotel. All rooms were checked to ensure that no one was left trapped inside.

Clips from 10.10pm show firefighters in full gear hosing down the blaze.

They managed to bring the fire under control by 10.48pm.

Multiple injured

According to The Nation, four people were injured. This included two Thai women and an Indonesian boy who suffered from smoke inhalation. A Thai man suffered burns on 20% of his body after running through the fire to escape.

All four were sent to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Authorities suspect the fire started after a short circuit on the rooftop caused sparks that spread to the wooden décor on the roof.

Hotel staff had tried to put out the fire using extinguishers, but the blaze had spread too quickly.

Authorities temporarily closed the hotel and relocated guests as they began investigating the cause of the fire.

Also read: 5 sent to hospital after Hougang coffeeshop fire, about 40 people evacuated



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Featured image adapted from Fire & Rescue Thailand on Facebook and Facebook.