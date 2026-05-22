Man in Thailand allegedly raped underage boys seeking to use his ‘sin-removing’ service

Man in Thailand allegedly raped boys who sought him for ‘sin-removing’ service

A man in Thailand was arrested by police on Tuesday (19 May) after teenage boys, who had sought him out for his “sin-removing” service, accused him of raping them.

One of the boys said he visited the self-claimed spiritual healer, identified as Paisarn, in hopes that the latter would cure his chronic headaches.

According to the Bangkok Post, Paisarn invited the young boy into a private ritual on 2 May. The boy claims this was when he was raped.

Famed healer accused of raping boys

Investigators say Paisarn is a popular spiritual healer in the community. His popularity soured when he was visited by a popular actor in 2023 for help with an autoimmune disease.

Police received two separate claims from two teen boys who alleged that the elderly man had sexually abused them. One of the boys is the aforementioned case who sought Paisarn out over a chronic headache.

The other boy said he was raped in February. He said his mother had visited the man for her chronic back pain, but during the visit, Paisarn had allegedly also mentioned seeing the boy burdened by many sins.

The man then told the boy’s parents to wait in a nearby restaurant while he treated the boy privately in his room. The boy claims he was then molested and that Paisarn had also made sexually explicit remarks about humans and dogs.

Evidence found during raid

When police raided Paisarn’s residence in Lamphun province, they found yearbooks containing names and addresses. Authorities suspect he used this information to convince his believers.

Paisarn would claim that his believers had a karmic debt from their past life that they had to settle in their current one. He would then point to a real address, saying that was where the person they offended in their past life was residing.

They would believe his “teachings” when they found that the person living at the address would match the description given by Paisarn.

Since his arrest, more people have stepped forward claiming to be victims.

Police charged Paisarn with rape and removing youths from parental care. He faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a THB400,000 (S$15,670) fine.

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Featured image adapted from MGR Online.