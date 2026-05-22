2 women in S’pore arrested for selling counterfeit goods online worth S$14.8K

Women nabbed for online sales of counterfeit goods worth S$14,800

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrested two women, aged 30 and 47, in connection with the suspected online sale of counterfeit goods worth S$14,800.

Between 27 April and 19 May, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids in the areas of Yishun Ring Road, Gambas Crescent, Bukit Batok West Avenue 4, and Bukit Batok Crescent.

Over 400 suspected trademark-infringing goods

During the operations, they seized more than 400 suspected trademark-infringing goods, including luxury bags, wallets, watches, sunglasses, pouches, and accessories.

The total street value of the items is estimated to be in excess of S$14,800.

Investigations are ongoing, SPF said a news release on Thursday (21 May).

Offenders face up to five years in jail, fine of up to S$100,000, or both

Under the Trade Marks Act 1998, possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for trading purposes carries a maximum fine of S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.