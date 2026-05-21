Woman places baby on ledge of HDB flat in Sembawang, police investigation underway

Woman spotted with baby on ledge of an HDB flat in Sembawang

Police investigations are ongoing after a woman was caught placing a baby on the ledge of an HDB flat in Sembawang.

On Tuesday (19 May), Facebook user Darlz Dante Siti shared a photo of a baby lying flat on the ledge with a woman standing close by.

One of the child’s legs could be seen dangling outside the ledge.

According to the Facebook post, the incident occurred at Block 468C Admiralty Drive.

Photo shared in Facebook group for foreign helpers in Singapore

In the caption, the Original Poster (OP) explained that the photo was posted by a helper in a separate Facebook group for Indonesian helpers working in Singapore.

The OP also quoted the helper’s caption: “Be careful. If others see you, you will be sent home.”

They noted that the photo was shared in the hope that someone who recognises the helper would alert her to her inappropriate behaviour.

Police investigation underway

In a response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirms that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

After the post, netizens criticised the helper in question, specifically pointing out the many dangers her actions posed to the baby.

Another Facebook user noted that the helper should be sent home for such behaviour.

Also read: Man dunks baby’s head in water, hangs him in cupboard & chokes him in Clementi flat



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Featured image adapted from Darlz Dante Siti on Facebook.