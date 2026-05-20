Elderly couple sent to hospital after being trapped by fire in Hougang flat

Elderly couple had reportedly lived in Hougang flat for over 40 years

An elderly couple were sent to the hospital on Tuesday (19 May) after their flat in Hougang caught fire.

They were believed to have been trapped by the fire and inhaled a large amount of smoke, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Fire involved bedroom in 12th-floor Hougang flat

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 1.30am on Tuesday.

It involved the contents of a bedroom in a 12th-floor unit of Block 238 Hougang Avenue 1.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

Four people from the affected block had self-evacuated before SCDF arrived, while two people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Couple suspected to have inhaled large amount of smoke

A 75-year-old resident living on the fourth floor of the block told the Chinese daily that the couple, who are in their 60s, had been living in the unit for more than 40 years.

Their daughter had moved out after getting married, while their son was not at home at the time of the incident.

Another resident, a 66-year-old living on the 12th floor, said the elderly couple were unable to escape the inferno in time as they were suspected to have inhaled a large amount of smoke.

After they were rescued by SCDF, the woman lay unconscious in the corridor and her husband appeared disoriented.

A Shin Min reader said he saw one person lying on a stretcher and another person sitting on a stretcher being carried into an ambulance.

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