PAB rider sent to hospital after accident with car in Bukit Batok, driver assisting with investigations

PAB rider seen lying on road after accident with car in Bukit Batok

A power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider was sent to the hospital on Tuesday (19 May) afternoon after being involved in an accident with a car in Bukit Batok

A photo of the aftermath shared in a motorists’ chat group on Telegram showed the man lying on the road, being attended to by at least four paramedics.

Damaged PAB lies on road next to rider

In the image, a damaged PAB can be seen lying on the road next to the injured rider.

A male and female bystander were standing nearby, the latter wearing a floral blouse.

An ambulance was also at the scene, having stopped in the middle of the road, which is just one lane wide in each direction.

Accident occurred outside Bukit Batok condo

A security guard was observed to be directing traffic away from the accident location.

The original poster (OP) said the accident had occurred outside a condominium along Bukit Batok Avenue 5, with the security guard possibly from there.

Another netizen shared a photo of a police motorcycle outside the entrance of the Regent Heights condo.

28-year-old PAB rider sent to NUH, car driver assisting investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.35pm on 19 May.

It took place along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 in the direction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, and involved a car and a PAB rider.

The rider, a 28-year-old man, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Additionally, a 48-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: PAB rider sent to hospital after accident with car in Pasir Ris, also assisting with investigations

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.