PAB rider sent to hospital after accident with car in Pasir Ris, also assisting investigations

PAB rider seen lying on road after accident with car in Pasir Ris

A power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a car in Pasir Ris last week.

Footage of the aftermath shared on XiaoHongShu showed the man lying on the road, being attended to by at least four paramedics.

White car stops next to PAB rider in Pasir Ris

In the clip, taken from a passing vehicle, a white car can be seen next to the rider, on the right lane of the two-lane road shortly after a junction.

Its driver’s door was open.

An ambulance had stopped directly behind the car, blocking both lanes of the road.

A woman was also seen standing nearby, watching as paramedics treated the rider.

Two motorcycles had also stopped along the roadside.

PAB rider sent to hospital in a conscious state

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.40pm last Sunday (4 Jan).

It took place along Pasir Ris Drive 3, and involved a PAB and a car.

A 21-year-old male PAB rider was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was called at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The accident occurred at the junction of Pasir Ris Street 52 and Pasir Ris Drive 3, SCDF also said.

The rider is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: PAB rider dies after accident with car in Tampines, driver allegedly fled on foot

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 画笔下的彩虹糖 on XiaoHongShu.