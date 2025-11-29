PAB rider dies after accident with car in Tampines, driver allegedly fled on foot

Car driver allegedly failed to render assistance to PAB rider after collision

After an accident with a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Tampines, a car driver allegedly fled the scene on foot, failing to render assistance to the rider.

The rider subsequently passed away in hospital, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday (28 Nov).

67-year-old PAB rider passed away in hospital

The fatal accident took place on Monday (24 Nov), at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Tampines Street 42.

SPF was alerted to the accident at about 2.30pm, and an 67-year-old male PAB rider was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

He subsequently passed away from his injuries.

Car driver arrested, didn’t have valid licence

The Traffic Police (TP) conducted extensive ground inquiries and made use of police cameras to crack the case.

They identified the car driver as a 35-year-old man, and arrested him two days after the accident on Wednesday (26 Nov).

According to preliminary investigations, he failed to render assistance to the PAB rider.

He also allegedly abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Moreover, he did not report the accident to the police within 24 hours, as is required of all traffic accidents involving pedestrians or cyclists.

Finally, he was also found to be driving without a valid driving licence.

Man handed 8 charges

On Friday, the man was charged in court with eight offences, namely:

Dangerous driving causing death Driving without a valid driving licence Failing to stop after an accident Failing to report an accident Failing to render assistance Leaving a vehicle in a manner that causes undue inconvenience to other road users Using a vehicle without insurance coverage Taking away a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent

If convicted of dangerous driving causing death, he faces up to eight years in prison and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of driving without a valid driving licence carries a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or and jail term of up to three years.

Accused scared & traumatised, ‘very sorry’ for victim

The accused was identified by The Straits Times (ST) as Muhammad Mustaqim Ismail.

While the prosecution said he should not be offered bail due to the high flight risk, he said it was his “very first time” experiencing such an accident, and did not know how to react.

He was also scared and traumatised by the accident, and felt “very sorry” for the victim.

However, it emerged that Mustaqim had been convicted of driving without due care and attention in September 2022.

He was not offered bail, with the case heading for a pre-trial conference on 2 Jan next year.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.