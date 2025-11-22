Police looking for car driver involved in hit-and-run with PAB along Upper Thomson Road

PAB rider sent to hospital after hit-and-run along Upper Thomson Road

The police are looking for a car driver involved in a hit-and-run accident with a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) along Upper Thomson Road on Friday (21 Nov).

Photos of the aftermath posted by SG FRONT MAN on Facebook showed a man next to the PAB, with an overturned cooler bag, a helmet, vegetables and a Crocs slipper scattered across the road.

PAB rider injured after hit-and-run accident

In a close-up photo, the man looked injured, with blood trickling down his forehead and across his face.

Another photo showed the rider sitting by the side of the road with his head bandaged. A woman was attending to his injuries.

The far-left lane of the road was blocked off.

Later, paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had placed him on a stretcher, and he was being wheeled to a waiting ambulance.

PAB rider sent to hospital in a conscious state

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the hit-and-run accident at about 2.55pm on 21 Nov.

It took place along Upper Thomson Road in the direction of MacRitchie Viaduct, and involved a car and a PAB.

A 27-year-old male PAB rider was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 2.50pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

Efforts to trace the car driver are underway, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG FRONT MAN on Facebook.