Motorcyclist injures foot after hit-and-run accident along SLE, family appeals for witnesses

Motorcyclist side-swiped by vehicle that drove away after SLE accident

The family of a motorcyclist is appealing for witnesses after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident along the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

The 59-year-old delivery rider named Hamzah was reportedly side-swiped by a vehicle that drove away, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Motorcycle thrown off bike during SLE accident

In an appeal posted on TikTok on Tuesday (16 Sept), the victim’s wife Natasha said the accident occurred at about 11.05am the day before (15 Sept).

Her husband was riding on the SLE in the direction of Tampines and had signalled left to exit at Woodlands Ave 12, when he slowed down to give way to a bus that was entering the expressway from the left.

However, he was side-swiped by a vehicle from behind, with the impact throwing him off his motorcycle.

Vehicle did not stop to help motorcyclist after SLE accident

The vehicle, which was “white or beige” did not stop after hitting him, instead driving away from the scene.

Thankfully, another motorcyclist stopped to help, Natasha said.

Another person who stopped was a doctor, who rendered immediate assistance to Hamzah, with his wife thanking them by saying:

Your help means so much to us during this difficult time.

Motorcyclist undergoes surgery, can’t walk for 6 weeks

Speaking to Shin Min, Natasha said her husband was unable to get up after the accident as he had landed on his left side.

He also did not see the vehicle that hit him clearly, as the accident happened so suddenly and the vehicle was going quite fast.

He ended up sustaining a serious injury to his left foot and is now recovering from surgery which involved a nail being inserted into his ankle.

He will not be able to walk for at least six weeks, she added.

Family was in mourning when they received the news

Natasha broke down when she was informed about the accident that morning, she said.

It was a bad month for the family as her brother-in-law had passed away due to illness on 7 Sept, she shared.

They had received the bad news while they were still in mourning.

She appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the accident to come forward, as it would help them identify the driver involved.

They can contact Natasha at 81162713 or her husband at 82252684.

Police confirm hit-and-run accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 11.10am on 15 Sept.

It took place along the SLE in the direction towards the Tampones Expressway (TPE), before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the accident involved a car and a motorcycle, with a 59-year-old male motorcyclist sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF added that it conveyed him to Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

