Rider sent crashing & rolling after hit-and-run on PIE, motorcycle drives into road divider

Latest News Singapore

Some netizens questioned if the crash was deliberate.

By - 13 Jul 2025, 6:00 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Hit-and-run on PIE sends motorcyclist rolling across road, shocks netizens

A hit-and-run accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) left a young motorcyclist tumbling across the road, while the car involved sped off without stopping, sparking outrage online.

The accident occurred on 11 July at around 8.15pm, along the PIE towards Changi after the Kranji Expressway (KJE) exit.

Footage online showed a lane-splitting motorcycle riding between the first and second lanes when a black car to the rider’s left suddenly veered and struck the motorcycle.

PIE hit-and-run

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Almost immediately, the motorcyclist lost control, his vehicle slamming into the car on his right and flinging him off.

PIE hit-and-run

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The rider went rolling down the PIE road, with the camcar hitting the brakes to avoid running him over.

PIE hit-and-run

Source: SGRV on Facebook

His now riderless motorcycle, still upright, veered across all the PIE lanes. It crashed into the road divider before finally falling over.

Meanwhile, the involved black car drove off without stopping.

PIE hit-and-run

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, the police stated that the victim was a 21-year-old man. A 67-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

Netizens question if collision was deliberate

The footage, posted onto the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group, shocked netizens.

Some accused the hit-and-run driver of knocking into the motorcyclist on purpose.

Source: Facebook

Others wished the motorcyclist a speedy recovery, given the severity of the tumble.

Source: Facebook

One user played the devil’s advocate, suggesting that the motorcyclist may have “started it” before the video.

Source: Facebook

Another commenter sarcastically asked if the rider “started” by killing the driver’s family to warrant such an alleged response.

Source: Facebook

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after hit-and-run accident with car along CTE, police investigating

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after hit-and-run accident with car along CTE, police investigating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author