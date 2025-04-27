Motorcyclist sent to hospital after hit-and-run accident with car along CTE, police investigating

Driver assisting police investigations into hit-and-run accident along CTE

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a car along the Central Expressway (CTE).

Dashcam footage posted by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook showed the car colliding with the motorcycle on its right side.

SUV changes lanes, hits motorcycle

The clip, which has a timestamp of 8.13pm on Friday (25 April), showed a black sport-utility vehicle (SUV) travelling on lane 2 of the CTE.

It then swerved into lane 3, hitting a motorcycle on its left.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to fall onto the road and his riderless motorcycle to crash into the divider on the far-right side of the expressway.

Motorcyclist’s brother appeals for info on CTE hit-and-run accident

The collision led the SUV to stop briefly.

However, it then drove away from the scene, leaving the motorcyclist sitting on the road.

In the caption on SGRV’s post, the motorcyclist’s brother appealed for information on the accident, saying it took place in the direction towards the city.

The driver “clearly saw” his brother roll onto the road but did not stop to check on him and fled, the netizen claimed, adding:

We need to hold this person accountable.

52-year-old driver assisting the police with investigations

In response to media queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.15pm on 25 April.

It involved a car and a motorcycle along the CTE, it added.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Additionally, a 52-year-old driver is assisting the police with investigations, which are ongoing.

