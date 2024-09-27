18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on Loyang Avenue

Hit-and-run accident on Loyang Avenue claims life of teen motorcyclist

An 18-year-old male motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident along Loyang Avenue, heading towards Tampines Avenue 7, on Friday (27 Sept).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed to MS News that it involved an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The aftermath of the incident was shared in a photo on the @SgRoads Telegram channel.

It showed the Singapore Police Force (SPF) cordoning off the area where the crash reportedly occurred.

A blue tent was set up at the site, with a black motorcycle lying across the road nearby.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at the scene

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Cranwell Road around 9.20am.

Upon arrival, an SCDF paramedic found the motorcyclist lying on the road.

Despite prompt attention, the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries.

Further details on the circumstances of the crash and the hit-and-run vehicle remain unknown, and police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @SgRoad on Telegram.