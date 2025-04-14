Yishun coffee shop flooded with ankle-deep water amid heavy rain, stallholders say they lost business

Yishun coffee shop reportedly flooded a few times in the past few years

As heavy rain fell across Singapore on Sunday (13 April), a coffee shop in Yishun became flooded with ankle-deep water.

Videos of the flooding were posted by a Facebook user who said it occurred in Block 645 Yishun Street 61.

Yishun coffee shop flooded with brown water

The clips showed the interior of the premises inundated with brownish-coloured water.

The water was deep enough to soak the feet of diners.

The flood however didn’t appear to deter customers sitting at the less-flooded areas of the coffee shop.

A worker was seen trying to sweep the water away.

Corridor outside Yishun coffee shop also flooded

According to the videos, the corridor outside the coffee shop was also flooded.

Several bicycles were seen with part of their wheels submerged in the water, which came up to ankle-level.

Coffee shop has ‘weak’ drainage system, says worker

45-year-old drink-stall worker Huang Juan (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that the coffee shop is located downhill so rainwater may have flowed in from other places, overwhelming its drainage system.

The coffee shop’s drainage system has always been “weak”, leading to temporary flooding during heavy rain, she said.

This has happened about two to three times in the past few years but this is the first time it has happened this year, she added.

The flood quickly receded after the rain stopped so business wasn’t too badly affected, she noted.

Stallholders say some business was lost

However, other stallholders said some customers left after seeing that the coffee shop was flooded, so some business was still lost.

65-year-old retiree Mr Wu (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he and his friends encountered deep floodwaters up to their calves as they walked over from Block 658.

As they noticed that the situation at the coffee shop was bad, they went to the back to take shelter from the rain instead.

An employee of the bakery next door said the walkway that connected to Block 658 was also flooded.

The water almost reached his cabinets but fortunately only dampened part of the base.

