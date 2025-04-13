‘Waterfall’ develops in Punggol Northshore District HDB carpark amid heavy rain, repairs underway

‘Waterfall’ in Punggol carpark likely due to cracks in the pipe

As heavy rain fell across Singapore on Sunday (13 April), a “waterfall” developed in the basement carpark of an HDB block in Punggol Northshore District.

A video posted on the Punggol Northshore District Facebook page showed a large amount of water cascading down from the ceiling.

‘Waterfall’ in Punggol carpark causes flooding

In the clip, the relentless water slowly flooded the carpark, which had many cars in it.

In the comments, a netizen shared a photo of ankle-deep water that had accumulated on the floor.

Another video posted by the account showed a thick stream of water coming down from the ceiling, with a barrier set up to prevent people from going near it.

According to the account admin, the carpark is located in Block 409B Northshore Drive.

Crack in Punggol carpark ceiling suspected to have caused ‘waterfall’

Punggol Northshore District said in the post that cracks were suspected to have developed in the carpark ceiling.

Another user posted a video in the comments that showed the water flowing from a long crack in the ceiling.

The carpark apparently wasn’t the only area in the vicinity that was flooded.

A photo showed puddles of water on the floor of Northshore Plaza shopping mall, the netizen who posted it claiming that the roof was leaking.

Repair works ongoing

In response to queries from 8world News, the Punggol Northshore District admin said the relevant authorities had already been informed about the “waterfall” and had sent people down to check it out.

In an update to the original post at 7.35pm, it urged residents not to be alarmed, saying the issues were “being resolved”.

It also advised them to stay safe and report any hazard to the OneService app.

A subsequent post at 8.31pm said repair works were ongoing.

It contained a photo of a worker sealing up a large pipe in the ceiling.

The Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council has been approached for comment by 8world.

