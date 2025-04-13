Heavy rain on 13 April causes flash floods in Yishun, Punggol & KPE, 114mm recorded in central S’pore

Flash floods in 3 locations on 13 April subsided within an hour, says PUB

On Sunday (13 April), a heavy downpour in Singapore caused flood risk warnings to be issued across the island.

Three locations in Yishun, Punggol and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) were consequently affected by flash floods.

Flash floods develop during ‘heavy & intense rainfall’ on 13 April

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, national water agency PUB said the flash floods occurred:

along Yishun Avenue 7, the near the intersection of Yishun St 22

along Punggol Way, at the slip road to the Tampines Expressway

along the KPE, at the slip road to Buangkok East Drive

It developed amid “heavy and intense rainfall” on Sunday afternoon. PUB added.

PUB Quick Response Teams, as well as the Land Transport Authority’s Vehicle Recovery Crew and a traffic marshal, were deployed to assist motorists.

The flooding at all three locations subsided within an hour, PUB noted.

According to the PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel, the flash flood in Yishun subsided at 2.30pm, the flash flood in Punggol Way subsided at 2.50pm and the flash flood along the KPE subsided at 3pm.

PUB issued 13 flood risk warnings on 13 April

On Sunday, PUB issued flood risk warnings for 13 locations across the island, including Punggol, Yishun, Toa Payoh and Bukit Timah.

At these places, the heavy rain resulted in “high water levels in drains and canals”, PUB said.

The PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel advised members of the public were advised to avoid areas such as Upper Paya Lebar Service Road, Eng Kong Place, the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Toa Payoh Lorong 2 and Lorong Ong Lye.

114mm of rain fell in northern S’pore over nearly 2 hours

According to PUB, the heaviest rainfall recorded on Sunday was a total of 114mm in northern Singapore over nearly two hours — from 12.55pm to 2.45pm.

“This amount corresponds to 47% of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in April,” PUB said.

It also lies within the top 2% of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978.

PUB encouraged members of the public to use the MyENV app and subscribe to the PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel to get alerts on heavy rain and flood risk warnings.

Also read: PUB issues flash flood risk alerts for 2nd day in a row, PIE & ECP affected

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency on Facebook.