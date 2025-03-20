PUB issues flash flood risk alerts for 2nd day in a row, PIE & ECP affected

PUB issues flood risk alerts on 20 March

National water agency PUB issued flood risk alerts this morning (20 Mar) amid the ongoing monsoon surge that is expected to last until Friday (21 Mar).

At around 7.40am, PUB issued a flash flood risk alert for the eastbound Pan Island Expressway (PIE) after Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The post on X stated: “Due to heavy rain, please avoid this location for the next 1 hour.”

[Risk of Flash Floods] Due to heavy rain, please avoid this location for the next 1 hour: PIE (towards Changi Airport) after TPE [07:40 hours] — PUB (@PUBsingapore) March 19, 2025

At about 10.25am, PUB issued a second flash flood warning for East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards Changi Airport, at the Tanah Merah Coast Road Entrance.

Earlier in the morning, the Meteorological Service Singapore announced on its website that heavy thundery showers would affect many areas of Singapore between 8.45am and 10.15am.

This is the second day in a row that PUB has issued a flash flood risk alert. Yesterday, PUB also issued flash flood warnings for Mountbatten Road and Jalan Seaview.

Monsoon surge expected from 19 to 21 Mar

According to The Straits Times (ST), the latest monsoon surge brought temperatures down to 23.6°C at around noon on Wednesday (19 March).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had cautioned about a monsoon surge from 19 to 21 Mar, potentially lowering temperatures to 22°C while bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across Singapore.

At about 10.04am on Thursday (20 March), temperatures in Tuas South dropped to 21.9°C. The lowest temperature in Singapore this year so far was 21.6°C, recorded in Newton on 11 Jan.

