Temperature at Newton drops to 21.6°C on 11 Jan after 20hrs of consecutive rain, some areas hit by flash floods

Newton temperature drops to 21.6°C after 20 hours of rain

More than 20 consecutive hours of prolonged rain have caused temperatures to drop across the island.

This has prompted some Singaporeans to embrace the cooler weather by donning sweaters and jackets.

Newton temperature drops to 21.6°C

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the Newton area recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius at 9am on 11 Jan, and the maximum temperature in many areas was only 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Affected by the northeast monsoon, moderate to severe thundershowers began to fall in Singapore on Friday morning and lasted until Saturday morning.

Singapore’s lowest recorded temperature was 19.4 °C

Data from the Singapore Meteorological Department website shows that the lowest temperature recorded on the island was 21.6 degrees Celsius.

This temperature was close to the 21.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Paya Lebar on 12 Jul last year.

The temperature in Toa Payoh, Novena, Kallang, Tanglin and city areas also dropped to 21.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Environment Agency, Singapore’s lowest-ever recorded temperatures were 19.4 degrees Celsius in 1934 and 1989.

PUB issued flood warning

On 9 Jan, the national water agency PUB issued a warning that due to an expected monsoon surge, intense downpours could temporarily overwhelm Singapore’s canals and drains, potentially causing flash floods.

According to PUB, from 10 to 11 Jan, Changi recorded the highest total amount of rainfall at 255.2mm. This amount is more than Singapore’s average monthly rainfall of 222.4mm in January.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall had hit Singapore overnight on 10 Jan, uprooting trees, causing traffic disruptions, and bringing cooler temperatures to the island.

In the last two days, PUB’s Quick Response Teams were sent to flood-prone areas to assist residents.

They helped pump water from flooded roads and provided flood protection devices to those affected.

The monsoon surge and rainy weather are expected to last till 13 Jan, according to PUB.

Also read: Admiralty temperature drops to 22°C amid continuous rain on 10 Jan, flash flood alerts issued in the east

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and zEdward_Indy on Canva for illustration purposes only.