‘Something major is gonna happen’: Eerie purple lightning & clouds in JB leaves netizens shook

Purple lightning & ominous clouds seen in Johor Bahru sparks concern

The skies over Johor Bahru (JB) recently turned into something straight out of a sci-fi film, as rare purple lightning flashed ominously across dark clouds — leaving many residents stunned, and others slightly spooked.

Purple lightning seen in JB goes viral

The surreal scene was captured by TikTok user @chloedytastes in a now-viral video uploaded on Saturday (12 April), racking up more than 700,000 views.

The footage shows dramatic bolts of lightning illuminating the sky in an eerie shade of violet, painting the clouds with an unnatural glow.

“Alien invasion?” the OP wrote in the post caption.

While lightning is a regular affair in Malaysia’s tropical climate, purple lightning is a rare visual phenomenon — and it has sparked widespread curiosity, awe, and even superstition.

Unusual colour possibly caused by atmospheric conditions

According to experts, the unusual presentation of purplish colours in the sky could be due to specific atmospheric conditions — like the presence of water vapour, dust particles, or certain gases — which affect how light is refracted and scattered during a lightning strike.

But without detailed meteorological data from that night, the exact cause of the incident in JB remains a mystery.

This isn’t the first time JB’s skies have presented extraordinary sights. In Mar 2023, residents witnessed a “light pillar” phenomenon, where vertical beams of light appeared to extend into the sky.

This was caused by the reflection of light from ice crystals in the atmosphere.​

That is Sauron https://t.co/p70OY9On77 — Noh Gerimis (@RentakaPuaka) March 27, 2023

The recent display of purple lightning adds to the list of mesmerising atmospheric events observed in the region, captivating netizens as they speculate on what could have caused it.

Netizens worry it’s a harbinger of what’s to come

Online, reactions to the purple lightning ranged from amused to alarmed. One netizen saw the phenomenon as a sign that bad things were coming.

Another commenter, more practically, suggested that the phenomenon might signal an impending severe storm.

One TikTok user joked that it was just a Solo Leveling portal opening, referencing a popular Japanese anime.

Amidst all the doom and gloom, one netizen felt that it was a positive sign, suggesting that someone bringing prosperity to the country has descended.

